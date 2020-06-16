Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is among the best pediatric hospitals in the nation, according to a new report.
U.S. News & World Report publishes rankings for hospitals that provide the best medical care.
In new rankings for 2020, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was rated the 9th best pediatric hospital in the country.
The Lawrenceville-based hospital also ranked highly for its specialty focus in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery among other specialties.
