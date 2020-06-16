GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Black Activist And Organizer Collective Takes List Of 12 Police Reform Demands To City-County Building
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, U.S. News & World Report, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh is among the best pediatric hospitals in the nation, according to a new report.

U.S. News & World Report publishes rankings for hospitals that provide the best medical care.

In new rankings for 2020, UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh was rated the 9th best pediatric hospital in the country.

The Lawrenceville-based hospital also ranked highly for its specialty focus in pediatric cardiology and heart surgery among other specialties.

Comments