KITTANNING (KDKA) – Bricks from the top floor Premier Armstrong Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Kittanning fell off of the building on Wednesday morning.
Workers heard the bricks falling off of the building and tried to exit the building but were unable to because the bricks blocked one of the doors.
The top floor of the building is used for storage and the bricks of the building were fixed a year ago.
No injuries were reported and the building was not evacuated.
