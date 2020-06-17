Comments
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – Butler County Community College says it’s preparing for a flexible fall semester in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be a mix of in-person, remote and blended or online class formats this fall.
The semester will begin Aug. 24. On Nov. 23, courses will transition to remote instructions the next two weeks before taking finals remotely Dec. 7.
BC3 is also freezing tuition. It will remain at $170 per credit for Butler County students and $270 for students from other counties.
Students will be charged an extra $25 per credit for an online course and a lab fee of $35 will be charged for certain courses.
