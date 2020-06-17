GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A Westmoreland County man is in jail for allegedly raping his neighbor after he knocked on her door asking for something to drink.

Greensburg Police say the call that a woman had been allegedly sexually assaulted on West Third Street came in midday Tuesday.

“The victim stated she knew the person,” says Officer Justin Scalzo with the Greensburg Police. “He happened to be a neighbor of hers.”

The suspect is 26-year-old Justin Hall. The victim claimed the incident started when the Greensburg man knocked at her door. Police say he asked her for a glass of water.

“As she went to the kitchen, he actually came in behind her,” says Officer Scalzo.

The victim told investigators Hall put a knife to her neck and directed her to a bedroom where he allegedly raped her.

But police say what Justin Hall didn’t know is that some of the video and all of the audio of the alleged attack was being recorded.

“There was a nanny cam in the living room that heard her fighting this guy off and making several pleas for help and for him to stop,” says Officer Scalzo.

The victim told investigators after the alleged attack, Hall left.

Greensburg Police say the suspect was found inside his mother’s home in his bedroom. Under his carpet was the knife allegedly used in the attack.

The young woman told investigators she didn’t see Hall as a threat, just a neighbor who wanted a drink.

“This was someone she had known for quite some time,” says Officer Scalzo.

Hall told investigators he and the victim had consensual sex. When asked why he had a knife, he said he saw what he called a suspicious man hanging around early in the day.

Charged with rape and aggravated assault, Justin Hall is in the Westmoreland County Jail denied bond.