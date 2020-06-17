JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) – A federal grand jury has indicted 12 residents of Indiana County for their involvement in a drug trafficking ring.
They are facing charges of violating federal narcotics laws, money laundering, and unlawful possession of firearms after being arrested last week.
“Methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, crack cocaine, this group sold it all, but now they are in jail and out of business,” said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. “Effective operations like this require strong partnerships across federal, state, and local levels. We owe much of our success in this significant case to the solid working relationship we have built with Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi.”
Ellen Blystone, Ahmed Doumbia, Adaam Drylie, Haylee Jackson, Joy McBride, Roger Miller, Michele Monfredi, Gregory Moore, Karl Pollard, Michael Schrecengost, and Taylor Shick were all named in the indictment.
According to the indictment, they were involved with seven Philadelphia residents as part of a conspiracy to traffick methamphetamines, crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from Philadelphia to Indiana County.
All of the suspects are facing anywhere between 20 years to life in prison.
