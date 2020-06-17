PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to state economies with the most racial equality, a report ranks Pennsylvania near the bottom of the list.
According to WalletHub’s “2020’s State Economies With The Most Racial Equality,” Pa. is the 42nd best out of the 50 states and D.C.
To figure out which states have the most racial equality in terms of employment and health, the report says eight metrics like the median annual household income, labor-force participation, unemployment rate and homeownership rate were taken into account.
WalletHub says the data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and U.S. Department Of Housing And Urban Development.
The economies with the most racial equality are New Mexico, Alaska and Arizona. The economies with the least are Illinois, Wisconsin and D.C.
You must log in to post a comment.