HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 335 new cases of Coronavirus on Wednesday, in addition to 43 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 79,818 since Tuesday’s report.

This marks the fourth straight day of under 400 new positive COVID-19 tests.

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,319.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 533,013 patients who have tested negative to date. There are 629 probable or unconfirmed cases.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/17/20 at 12:00 am):

• 335 additional positive cases of COVID-19

• 79,818 total cases statewide

• 6,319 deaths statewide

• 533,013 patients tested negative to date More information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 17, 2020

State Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release, “With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19. The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Across the state, nearly 37% of the cases have been diagnosed in the 25-49 age group. That group continues to lead the age breakdown. The 65 or older age bracket has 28% of the cases, and the 50-64 age group has about 25% of the cases.

Here is the full age breakdown from the state:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

28% are ages 65 or older.

The state health department numbers show there are 16,774 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there are 2,966 diagnosed cases. That brings the entire total to 19,740. Out of the total deaths across Pennsylvania, state officials say 4,331 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,060 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers.

Locally, Allegheny County health officials reported no new cases on Wednesday. However, the death toll crept up to 177.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: