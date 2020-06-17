PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Car after car pulled into Project Destiny’s parking lot on the city’s North Side Wednesday to get the essential items they need during the Coronavirus pandemic. Items like toilet paper, paper towels and soap.

Paula Stevens was one of them.

“It’s really been hard, especially when you have children and grandchildren. Everybody needs stuff. Everybody can’t get to the store. My son hasn’t worked in weeks,” said Stevens.

Many people have been dealing with the same situation since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“At times, yes, but with them passing out the free distributions, it’s been helping a lot of families, I’m sure,” Sheraden resident Cynthia Cox said.

Sally Wright came by to drop off toilet paper.

“Fortunately, we never needed it. We had all we needed during the quarantine, so my husband saw this news story this morning on KDKA and said, ‘Hey, go take that box of toilet paper where some other people might need it,’ so here I am,” said Wright.

Several organizations provided the supplies, like the Urban League of Greater Pittsburgh, and Project Destiny handed it all out.

“Some of the main things we took for granted some time ago before COVID, but now everybody needs some help,” said Executive Director of Project Destiny Rev. Brenda Gregg.

Project Destiny has around 600 bags to give out.

The supply distribution was scheduled until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.