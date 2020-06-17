CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since March
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Local TV, Port Authority, Port Authority Police Department

ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A Port Authority police officer saved two people, including a baby, from a burning car after a crash.

(Photo Credit: Port Authority of Allegheny County Police /Facebook)

On Wednesday, the Port Authority of Allegheny County Police said Sgt. Fukas saw a car on fire and rescued two of three people involved in the crash on June 13.

“His actions are indicative of the level of character/training portrayed by all PAPD Officers,” the post said.

https://www.facebook.com/PghTransitPD/posts/3025932374169554

Comments