ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — A Port Authority police officer saved two people, including a baby, from a burning car after a crash.
On Wednesday, the Port Authority of Allegheny County Police said Sgt. Fukas saw a car on fire and rescued two of three people involved in the crash on June 13.
“His actions are indicative of the level of character/training portrayed by all PAPD Officers,” the post said.
