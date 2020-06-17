PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making breakfast perfect for dad and the whole family on Father’s Day.
Sour Cream Waffles with Blueberry Syrup
Ingredients:
- 6 eggs – separated
- 1 ½ cups milk
- 1 cup melted unsalted butter
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1 ½ cups sour cream
- 3 cups flour
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 4 teaspoons baking powder
- Blueberry Syrup (see recipe)
- Whipped Cream
Directions:
Beat the egg yolks in a large bowl. Beat in the milk, melted butter, vanilla and sour cream.
Combine flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder in a bowl. Add dry ingredients into egg mixture and beat well.
Beat egg whites until stiff. Carefully fold into batter.
Bake in Belgian waffle maker according to manufacturer’s directions.
Serve with Blueberry Syrup and top with Whipped Cream
Maple Syrup (optional)
Blueberry Syrup
- 2 pints fresh blueberries
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup water
- 4 tablespoons cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoons water
Directions:
In a saucepan, combine the blueberries, sugar and 1 cup water. Bring to a gentle boil and cook for 5 minutes on low. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, then continue to cook, using a whisk or spoon to mash the larger pieces of blueberries. Remove from the heat when the syrup is nice and thick.
You must log in to post a comment.