PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Rivers Casino employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
On Wednesday, the casino said it learned that the worker tested positive.
The casino reopened last week after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The full statement from Rivers Casino can be found below.
“Rivers Casino Pittsburgh was informed today that a Team Member has tested positive for COVID-19. Safety protocols put into place for reopening worked as intended, and all notifications are being made in accordance with Pennsylvania Health Department guidelines. In addition to property-wide sanitizing, all Team Members have worn face coverings since the casino reopened on June 9, and Team Members reporting any symptoms or a temperature above 100.4 degrees must get tested before returning to work.”
