PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mikey Hood is with Savor Pittsburgh and trying out a recipe for wings made on the grill with Mediterranean olive oil.
Mediterranean-Style Summer Wings
These chicken wings are bursting with flavor and the aroma is reminiscent of Mediterranean coastal towns. The subtly spiced dish is enhanced with Liokareas cold fused oregano olive oil, and a dry meat rub, also a Liokareas gourmet product, that includes paprika, thyme, basil and chili flakes. The wings were smoked, low and slow, on the next generation Coyote Outdoor Living Pellet Grill with hickory flavored wood pellets. During a summer of ‘staycations’, these Mediterranean-style chicken wings will take you on a journey to Greece in your own backyard.
1. 3 lbs Chicken wings (add to marinade in large plastic bag – ingredients below)
2. Marinade
· ½ cup of Liokareas Cold Fused Oregano Olive Oil
· 2 large lemons, zested and juiced -(about ½ cup lemon juice)
· 6 cloves garlic – peeled and smashed
· 2 tbsp. dried Greek Liokareas Oregano
· 1 tbsp. fresh ground black pepper
· Salt
· 1 tsp. Liokareas Meat Blend (paprika / thyme / basil / chili flakes)
· 1 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)
3. Marinade the wings in the fridge for at least 2 hours
4. Set Coyote Outdoor Living Pellet Grill on Smoke Mode @ 250 degrees for 2 hours (Hickory flavored pellets were used for this recipe)
5. Turn wings often to brown on all sides
6. Garnish with fresh chopped parsley and crumbled
