SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A Scott Township commissioner has resigned after making a disrespectful statement towards Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
The remark was made by Commissioner Paul Abel during last week’s commissioners meeting over Zoom.
“I’m tired of listening to a guy dressed up like a woman,” said Abel after asking Commissioner Angela Wateska about the “green” phase and what comes after that.
The township announced Abel’s resignation on Facebook Wednesday.
“Commissioner Abel has resigned from his position on our Board of Directors. He has done so for his wife and family,” reads the post.
The Board of Commissioners issued a letter following Abel’s statement, saying he “wishes to apologize to Scott Township and the entire community.”
The letter goes on to say the board does not condone discrimination and it apologizes to Dr. Levine.
