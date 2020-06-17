PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target announced it’s increasing starting wage to $15 per hour.
Beginning July 5, the company says starting wage for U.S. employees will be permanently raised to $15 an hour. In Pennsylvania, the minimum hourly wage is $7.25.
Today we’re announcing that we’re permanently increasing our starting pay to $15 per hour for all U.S. team members starting July 5, plus additional benefits. Click for details: https://t.co/9GP02MMH4k Thanks, team! pic.twitter.com/C6jRDZ7SR6
— Target News (@TargetNews) June 17, 2020
A one-time $200 bonus will be given to its frontline employees who have worked through the pandemic.
Target has previously pledged to boost its pay by the end of 2020.
There are more than a dozen Target locations in the Pittsburgh area.
