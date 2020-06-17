CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since March
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Target announced it’s increasing starting wage to $15 per hour.

Beginning July 5, the company says starting wage for U.S. employees will be permanently raised to $15 an hour. In Pennsylvania, the minimum hourly wage is $7.25.

A one-time $200 bonus will be given to its frontline employees who have worked through the pandemic.

Target has previously pledged to boost its pay by the end of 2020.

There are more than a dozen Target locations in the Pittsburgh area.

