GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Community members in Greensburg held a town hall meeting for people to voice their concerns about racial injustices.

At St. Clair Park on Wednesday, residents held a community conversation about unity. They said the events of the last few weeks present an opportunity for change that should not be missed.

“I wanted to bring everyone to the table for solutions, understanding, policy, what we need to do,” said organizer Ronel Baccus.

“There’s no tolerance for hurting other individuals, it’s a no-tolerance community,” said Pastor Derrick Johnson.

“Voice of Westmoreland” organizers say they’ve listened and felt the outpouring of pain following the death of George Floyd.

For more information on the George Floyd case, visit CBS Minnesota here.

They want community inclusive events like this one to unify and create change for all in Greensburg and beyond.

“It’s time to now to uncover the real problem,” Johnson said. “And the real problem is things that are taught, things that are learned. Racism isn’t something we are born with. It’s something that is taught.”

Corporal Aaron Allen of the Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs office has been to more than a dozen protests over the past few weeks. He says people need to be heard for change to come.

“People need to voice their thoughts and their opinions,” Allen said. “That’s what’s going to make change and that’s what we want.”

The Pennsylvania State Police Heritage Affairs office responds, oversees and investigates hate crimes and incidents involving racial tensions. Corporal Allen says his office is working hard to get inside the community.