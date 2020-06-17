CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny County Health Dept. Reports No New Coronavirus Cases For First Time Since March
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is currently a SWAT standoff on the North Side.

SWAT is on the 1100 block of West North Avenue where dispatchers confirm a standoff.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports police say a CYF worker attempted to enter the home around 11:45 a.m. and managed to make it out with a child.

However, there is still another child and a woman inside the home with a male suspect. He has barricaded himself inside and refuses to listen to police commands.

People are being asked to stay inside and avoid the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

