PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There is currently a SWAT standoff on the North Side.
SWAT is on the 1100 block of West North Avenue where dispatchers confirm a standoff.
Police tell me a CYF worker attempted to enter the home at 11:45 AM. The worker and 1 child managed to exit the home, but 1 other child and an adult female did not. @KDKA
— MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) June 17, 2020
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports police say a CYF worker attempted to enter the home around 11:45 a.m. and managed to make it out with a child.
However, there is still another child and a woman inside the home with a male suspect. He has barricaded himself inside and refuses to listen to police commands.
People are being asked to stay inside and avoid the area.
