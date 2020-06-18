WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — The former commander of an American Legion post in Westmoreland County is accused of vandalizing a walkway.

American Legion Post 790 in Smithton has a clean walkway on Thursday. But last month, it was vandalized.

“It was bad. It was all black engine oil. It was dumped all the way down,” said member Dan Walbert.

The cleanup was costly and extensive, but finding the suspect wasn’t difficult.

State police say David Primm, the former post commander, is responsible.

“He’s a veteran and I couldn’t see disgracing a veterans organization because we do a lot of good for the Boy Scouts and anybody that needs anything,” Walbert said.

Primm is banned from the American Legion for life after he was drummed out of the organization for undisclosed violations. State police say surveillance video played a huge role in the arrest, as did the results a search warrant.

“The clothing that was worn in the commission of this crime, including the flannel shirt and cap,” trooper Robert Broadwater said.

According to Mike Bonura, the post’s financial officer, the cost of the cleanup was not cheap. It is another hit for the post, which is closed due to coronavirus restraints.

“To have a bill close to $2,000 out of the blue, that’s major. We’re a small organization,” Bonura said.

Primm is charged with criminal mischief and criminal trespassing. He awaits his preliminary hearing in August.

Bonura said they’re going to make up the deficit by possibly hosting some fundraisers.