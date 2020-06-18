LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — The 20-year-old accused of shooting and killing Amari Wise in New Castle has been extradited to Lawrence County and arraigned on a homicide charge.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, the New Castle police said Connor Henry was brought back to face charges. He was processed, arraigned and placed in the Lawrence County Jail without bond, police say.

Henry and his father, Todd, now await their preliminary hearings.

Connor and 47-year-old Todd are the two suspects connected with Wise’s death.

In a criminal complaint obtained by KDKA, investigators say that two unidentified witnesses told them Wise was at the Henry’s home along Adams Street with several others, drinking in the garage the night that he was shot.

Witnesses say Wise got into an argument with another person in that garage.

When things got heated, witnesses say Wise allegedly reached for a gun from his fanny pack.

It’s at that moment witnesses tell investigators that Connor pulled out a gun and shot Wise from behind.

Todd is accused of dumping the 19-year-old’s body and trying to power wash the blood from the garage.

Wise’s body was found Monday in a wooded area off of Pennsylvania Avenue in Shenango Township, near the New Castle line. The Lawrence County DA said a tip led police to the area.

The Lawrence County Coroner’s Office ruled Wise’s death a homicide from a gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Connor faces charges of criminal homicide and tampering with evidence. He was arrested in Ocean City, Maryland on Sunday.

Todd faces conspiracy, obstruction and tampering charges.