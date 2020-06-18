PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What was supposed to be one of the biggest star-studded concerts this summer has been rescheduled.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were coming to PNC Park on Aug. 16.

We are excited to share the new dates for the Stadium Tour.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If you cannot make the new show, you will receive an email from your ticket provider or you can visit https://t.co/Wf8bbF5DL2

We look forward to seeing you in 2021! pic.twitter.com/sKAP88ZIyk

— Mötley Crüe (@MotleyCrue) June 18, 2020