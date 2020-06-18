CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
Filed Under:Concert, Coronavirus, Def Leppard, Joan Jett, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Local TV, Motley Crue, Pittsburgh, PNC Park, Poison

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What was supposed to be one of the biggest star-studded concerts this summer has been rescheduled.

Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts were coming to PNC Park on Aug. 16.

However, because of coronavirus, all 2020 North American Stadium Tour dates were moved to 2021.

On Thursday morning, the bands tweeted an updated schedule. They’ll now be in Pittsburgh on July 22, 2021.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates. If ticket holders can’t make it, they should receive emails or visit here for a refund.

