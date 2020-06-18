PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Allegheny County DA has withdrawn charges in 22 cases connected to a recent protest in East Liberty over the death of George Floyd.

A statement on Thursday says, “Until such time as we have evidence that is substantial and relevant, it is not appropriate to move forward with those complaints.”

The DA says none of the cases in which charges were withdrawn involve any violence or property damage.

Police say 20 people were arrested during the protest in East Liberty on June 1, when police admitted to using tear gas.

Police said smoke canisters were used to disperse the crowd at Centre and Negley and that tear gas was used in other parts of East Liberty after repeated orders were given for the group to disperse.

Demonstrators say police caused the panic; however, police said they were under assault a small group of agitators.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Police Citizen Review Board has launched an investigation into how these protests were handled by officers.

Earlier this month, the DA directed charges to be withdrawn in 39 cases connected to other protests in the area.

