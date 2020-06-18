PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Giant Eagle is facing several lawsuits concerning its mask policy.

Customers are suing claiming discrimination under the Americans With Disabilities Act.

The newest of the complaints, both filed on Tuesday, come out of Butler County. One at the Giant Eagle at the Cranberry Mall and the other in Seven Fields.

One of the complaints is from Tammie Aiken. She says the incident occurred on May 28 when she was asked to leave the Cranberry Giant Eagle for not wearing a mask.

Aiken says she has a history of lung fibrosis, stroke, and vertigo that limits her breathing so she can’t wear a mask.

Another is from Katherine Duckstein from last Monday.

According to her complaint, she has a condition where her blood pressure and heart rate suddenly drop, causing her to faint.

She also says she has post-traumatic stress disorder, a form of anxiety that makes it difficult to breathe when she wears a mask.

Duckstein said she had been able to shop at Giant Eagle without a mask before, after she confirmed it was okay to do so. However, in this most recent incident, she says Giant Eagle brought back its no-exception mask policy.

She says police were called and she was escorted out of the store.

These two aren’t the only lawsuits that have been filed against Giant Eagle, several others were filed last month.

Governor Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rache Levine’s mask policy states that anyone over 2-years-old must wear a mask, except if there is a medical condition that does not need to be proven.

KDKA has reached out to Giant Eagle for comment and is awaiting a response.