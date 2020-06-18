GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Members of the Greensburg Salem Marching Band gathered outside of the middle school on Wednesday night for an impromptu concert to protest the potential budget cuts coming to the district.
This all came as district leaders were inside discussing budget cuts that could include the music programs.
The students say they’re worried the cuts could affect the music program not just for them but generations to come.
“We’re terrified of the implications of if we’ll have a band in 6 or 7 years,” said Gage Redinger, a senior. “We’ve been marching down Main Street for 95 years. That tradition could very well die in the next 7 years or so if we pass these cuts.”
According to the students, the board is considering a plan to eliminate instrument instruction for elementary school students during school hours.
So far, these students have collected more than 1,000 signatures from community members on a petition calling for a tax increase to fund the program.
A final vote on the budget is expected on June 29.
