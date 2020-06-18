Comments
HOLLYWOOD (KDKA) – Keanu Reeves wants to go on a virtual date with one of his fans but for a good cause.
Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom call to the highest bidder. All of the money raised will go to Camp Rainbow Gold, an Idaho-based children’s cancer organization.
The bidding began at $10,000. As of Thursday morning, the bid rose to $18,500.
Those wanting to bid on the virtual date or bidding on other items to benefit the camp, they can head to the Greater Giving website, where the auction is being held.
