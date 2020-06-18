CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police have arrested the man suspected of injuring an officer with an improvised incendiary device.

Police say the incident occurred during the notable George Floyd protest that escalated into rioting and looting on May 30. The device landed near Mellon Square, exploded on the ground and gave an officer “concussion-like symptoms,” according to police.

Nicholas Lucia has charged with 17 felony and 13 misdemeanor counts for his role in the riot.

He is charged with aggravated arson, aggravated assault and weapons of mass destruction, among others.

