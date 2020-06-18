Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing teen from the Hill District.
Police say 19-year-old William Battle was last seen yesterday.
He was wearing a blue jean jacket and black jeans before he disappeared, police say. They describe him as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. He has medium-length dreadlocks with blonde tips.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.
