CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Hill District, Local TV, Missing Man, Missing Person, Missing Teen, Pittsburgh Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a missing teen from the Hill District.

Police say 19-year-old William Battle was last seen yesterday.

He was wearing a blue jean jacket and black jeans before he disappeared, police say. They describe him as 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing about 125 pounds. He has medium-length dreadlocks with blonde tips.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Special Victims Unit at 412-323-7141.

Comments