OAKMONT, Pa. (KDKA) – Seventy-six residents at Oakmont Nursing and Rehab Center were evacuated Thursday afternoon.
Allegheny County Emergency Services Chief Matt Brown says maintenance employees poured a drain cleaner into a clogged slop sink, which had a reaction and started fuming.
The facility chose to evacuate its residents, with Emergency Services implementing its mass casualty incident protocol to help evacuate 76 residents.
Port Authority brought in two buses and operators for temporary shelter until the building is ventilated.
There are no unusual meter readings, Brown says, and the facility is now being cleaned.
