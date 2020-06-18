HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Last year, Gov. Tom Wolf declared Juneteenth a state holiday. This year, he’s encouraging Pennsylvanians to reflect on the need for a just and fair society.

“This Juneteenth, people across Pennsylvania and the world will celebrate this important day of independence,” said Gov. Wolf in a press release.

“This is a moment to honor African American history and reflect on how each of us can promote equality, liberty and justice for all people.”

June 19 was declared Juneteenth National Freedom Day in Pennsylvania in 2019. In observation, there will be a special holiday closure for state employees under Gov. Wolf’s jurisdiction.

“In recent weeks, people around the nation have joined together to demand an end to systemic racism and oppression of African Americans,” Gov. Wolf went on to say.

“Freedom for all is not fully realized until every person is truly free. This Juneteenth we have an opportunity to unite against injustice and create lasting change that will make Pennsylvania and our nation a better place for everyone.”

To observe Juneteenth, there will be several in-person and online events in Pittsburgh. The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy will host a Juneteenth picnic on Friday. You can register for that here.

The Pittsburgh City Paper has put together an extensive list of events in the area, which can be found here.

You can also find more details about observing Juneteenth on this Facebook page.