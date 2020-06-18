Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The University of Pittsburgh was named one of the best colleges for LGBTQ+ students.
BestColleges, along with Campus Pride, released college rankings for LGBTQ+ students in celebration of Pride Month.
Pitt, the University of Pennsylvania and Lehigh University are the only three Pennsylvania colleges on the list.
According to BestColleges, the ranking “recognizes U.S. schools that have established the highest standards for inclusive environments while maintaining strong academic programs for students.”
Click here for more
You must log in to post a comment.