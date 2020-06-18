Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the help of a Good Samaritan, Pittsburgh Police plainclothes officers saved the life of a man dangling his legs off the Roberto Clemente Bridge.
Pittsburgh Public Safety shared the chilling video on Facebook.
They say a man was sitting on the Clemente Bridge Monday morning when a concerned passerby stopped to talk to him.
Officers arrived and cautiously moved toward the man until they were close enough to grab him from behind and pull him back onto the bridge.
The Facebook post says the man told officers he was going to hurt himself by jumping onto the 10th Street bypass.
He was taken to Western Psych where he will receive help.
