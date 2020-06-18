CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police have released a photo of a person wanted in the riots downtown.

As part of their ongoing investigation into the protests that turned to riots following George Floyd’s death, police released a photo of another suspect Thursday morning.

They say he’s suspected of assault, vandalizing a police car and looting businesses on May 30.

Photos show him wearing a white hoodie and gray sweatpants at the time of the alleged crimes.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.

