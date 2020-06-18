PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man police call a “suspected sexual predator” has been arrested.
Pittsburgh Police say officers from McKeesport arrested 37-year-old Melvyn Johnson from Hazelwood Tuesday.
The Special Victims Unit cleared two warrants for a man suspected of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, endangering the welfare of children, indecent assault, corruption of minors, criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.https://t.co/E7R1oegpoH pic.twitter.com/IJ4RG8jzMw
— Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 18, 2020
City officers took him into custody and transported him to headquarters for questioning. The arrest cleared two warrants for his arrest.
Police say he faces multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.
