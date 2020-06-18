CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man police call a “suspected sexual predator” has been arrested.

Pittsburgh Police say officers from McKeesport arrested 37-year-old Melvyn Johnson from Hazelwood Tuesday.

City officers took him into custody and transported him to headquarters for questioning. The arrest cleared two warrants for his arrest.

Police say he faces multiple charges, including involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with a minor.

