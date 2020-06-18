PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Rain Chances are back today with spotty showers possible through the day.
Severe weather is not expected but a spot storm cannot be ruled out here or there.
Highs today should be near 80 degrees with a high of 79 expected in Pittsburgh. This comes after Pittsburgh hit 76 degrees yesterday even with the increased cloud cover.
The broad area of low pressure that brings rain chances today will move through the region tomorrow, meaning another day of spotty rain showers. The rain totals will be higher for most places tomorrow.
Places along I-80 won’t see much rain today but will have a higher chance tomorrow.
Saturday and Father’s Day will both have rain chances with rain expected in the afternoon and evening on both days.
This means that Father’s Day morning golf plans should be okay!
You must log in to post a comment.