PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are looking to identify a man accused of throwing rocks at officers during riots downtown.

Police released photos on Thursday of a man they say is suspected of throwing rocks at police.

Investigators aim to identify the male in these photos. He's suspected of throwing rocks at police during the May 30 protests downtown. Info? Email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov, or call (412) 323-7800 and ask for the task force. ➡️https://t.co/x0V5xMpFwB pic.twitter.com/lSxmWRIaCk — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) June 18, 2020

He was around the area of Wood Street and Sixth Avenue during the May 30 protests. At the time, he was wearing a white and black Nike sweatshirt with white and black Nike sweatpants.

Peaceful protests the Saturday following George Floyd’s death turned violent after they were “hijacked,” Pittsburgh officials say.

Pittsburgh Public Safety director Wendell Hissrich says a small number of people allegedly damaged 71 businesses, looted goods and left more than a dozen officers hurt.

The Damage Assessment and Accountability Taskforce is compromised of state and federal law enforcement agencies gathering evidence in order to identify this small group of people accused of turning peaceful protests into riots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7800 and ask for the task force or email DAAT@Pittsburghpa.gov.