PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The mother of a Duquesne University football player who died after jumping 16 stories from a dorm room window is bringing his story back to light.

Marquis Jaylen Brown died in October 2018 after jumping from the window of a residence hall on campus.

But his family says they still have many questions that need to be answered about his death.

Lee Merritt, the family’s attorney, spoke to Lynne Hayes-Freeland and said Brown should be here today.

“During the law enforcement encounter, he appeared to be in some sort of mental or physical distress, when law enforcement should have been able to respond to him and say this is a kid in distress, we must be able to protect. They were alone in a room with him and he went out of the window 16 stories with death,” Merritt said.

Brown’s family is inviting the public to join them this weekend, when they will walk to Duquense University.

JB’s Walk for Wings is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. It begins at Freedom Corner.