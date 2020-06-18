Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The West Ohio Street Bridge on the North Side has been closed to traffic for more than two years. But now there’s a plan in place to reconstruct it.
Construction has started on the bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Allegheny Commons Park in the city’s Allegheny Center neighborhood.
The 117-year-old structure was shut down by the city in 2018 because it was deteriorating.
The city says it will install a temporary pedestrian bridge while it works to rebuild the main bridge over the railroad tracks.
Construction is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.
