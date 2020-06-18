CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP/KDKA) — At least three West Virginia counties are reporting new coronavirus cases linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and are asking residents to take safety precautions upon returning from the popular tourism destination.
Local officials on Thursday said trips to the South Carolina beach have been connected to at least 10 cases in Preston County, at least three in Kanawha County and at least five in Cabell County.
Separately this week, West Virginia has seen virus outbreaks at churches in the state, including the Graystone Baptist Church in Lewisburg, which has had at least 33 cases.
Myrtle Beach is also a popular vacation destination for people in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
