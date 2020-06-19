PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 16 new Coronavirus cases Friday, but additional deaths for the second day in a row.

The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,138 since March 14. This includes 2,000 confirmed cases and 138 probable cases.

Officials report that 361 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, which is no change since Thursday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 144 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 70 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll is 177, with 165 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

All deaths have been in patients ages 42 to 103. The median age of deceased patients in the county is 84 years of age.

The Health Department says 54% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 46% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 34%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 31%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 26%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 16 (1%)

05-12 – 23 (1%)

13-18 – 36 (2%)

19-24 – 144 (7%)

25-49 – 718 (34%)

50-64 – 552 (26%)

65 + — 649 (31%)

Health officials say, as of Thursday, 45,408 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

