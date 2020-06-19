Comments
OHIO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Animal Friends rescued a kitten stuck in a storm drain in Ohio Township.
On Friday, Animal Friends said they received a call about a kitten stuck in a drain from a Good Samaritan.
Animal Friends, with the help of Officer Beck from the Ohio Township Police Department, rescued the kitten.
The cat was taken to safety and cared for, Animal Friends said.
“Thank you to everyone who was involved in this remarkable and lifesaving rescue,” a post on Facebook says.
