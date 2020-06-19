GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A former librarian and a bookseller will serve house arrest and probation after pleading guilty to stealing and trafficking rare, valuable books from the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office says a judge has sentenced John Schulman to four years of house arrest and Gregory Priore to three years house arrest. Both will also serve 12 years of probation.

Schulman has also been ordered to pay $55,000 in restitution.

Authorities allege that Priore, a former librarian that oversaw the rare books room at the Carnegie Library, stole prints, maps and rare books and handed them off to Caliban Book Shop co-owner John Schulman to resell them.

In January, Priore pleaded guilty to charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and Schulman pleaded guilty to charges of receiving stolen property, theft by deception and forgery.

L: Gregory Priore, R: John Schulman (Photo Credit: Allegheny County)

Prosecutors allege that several hundred rare items valued at more than $8 million were taken in a scheme they believe dates back to the 1990s.

