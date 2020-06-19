Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Morticia

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Morticia was rescued from a local park where she was abandoned with three other rabbits. Since arriving at Animal Friends, she has participated in a few BunRuns and has been well behaved since her first one. She is a very curious and social bunny and likes to be petted on her terms! Some of her favorite foods include parsley, romaine, pineapple and pumpkin.

To find out more about how to adopt Morticia, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Cinnamon & Beau

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Cinnamon is shy when she meets new people, but has a lot of love to share. She is active, playful and a strong walker. She has been around older kids. Cinnamon needs to be an only pet.

To find out more about how to adopt Cinnamon, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Beau is a very affectionate and loving cat. He is a 3-year-old Hemingway Polydactyl (he has extra toes)!

Beau’s life didn’t start out so well and he and his two brothers were bottle-fed babies. But then Beau had a wonderful home with cats and a Lab for several years. He was very well taken care of and loved. Sadly, Beau’s owner is having major medical issues and can no longer live in his home.

Beau is now living in a house with 4 dogs, several adult cats and older kittens. He is very loving and likes attention. He is house trained, neutered and up to date on his shots. Beau has never lived with children.

To find out more about how to adopt Beau, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24