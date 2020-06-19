INDIANA, Pa. (KDKA) – An Indiana County man accused of calling in threats to state police at least 40 times and violating a protection from abuse order has been arrested.
State Police say the three-day manhunt for 39-year-old Tobias Tiemeyer Wright ended in Ohio when the United States Marshals Service took him into custody Friday.
Starting Tuesday evening, Wright allegedly called and threatened the state police troop in Indiana County at least 40 times.
Police say he was also charged following investigations into three PFA violations and a terroristic threats incident that occurred in White Township on Tuesday.
For his alleged calls to police, he’s facing terroristic threats, harassment, obstruction emergency services and disorderly conduct charges.
