PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today will be very similar to yesterday, with thick morning clouds giving way to partly mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Most of the day will be dry but there will be rain and weak storm chances throughout the day. It again looks like the afternoon will be the most likely time for rain.

Places in the Laurel Highlands and Ridges look like they have the best chance of seeing rain today.

High temperatures today should also be near 80 degrees, like yesterday, it will likely be a high of 79.

Rain chances continue on both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon rain and storms being possible due to daytime heating causing instability. That is different from the upper low that will cause lift and instability today.

It’s important to remain weather aware over the weekend during the afternoon as the weather situation can change quickly.

Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach into the 80s with low 80s forecasted on Saturday and a high of 85 forecasted for Father’s Day.

