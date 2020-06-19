CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – Residents from 22 cities and municipalities participated in a tire collection event in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

The event was hosted by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s West Nile Virus program.

A goal of this event was to eliminate and reduce mosquito-borne disease by taking away habitat reduction for mosquitoes, including waste tires.

Nearly 500 residential and agricultural tires were disposed of thanks to the event.

