CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Pa. Health Dept. Announces 418 New Cases, Sending Statewide Total To Over 80,000
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Mayor Bill Peduto, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh News, Police Reform

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is calling for changes to state law to make it easier for city officials to publicly release footage from body cameras.

On Friday, Mayor Peduto called for more transparency in the release of police body-worn camera footage.

He says under existing law, in most circumstances city leaders cannot immediately release footage to the public.

Mayor Peduto points out Pittsburgh Police invested $10 million in new cameras for more than 900 officers last year.

RELATED STORIES:

He says now more than ever, cities need transparency and accountability for police actions.

“Body-worn cameras are known to protect both the public and police by providing unfiltered checks on community-police interactions,” the mayor said in a press release.

“Pittsburgh and other cities in the Commonwealth must be given the flexibility to quickly release such footage in designated situations in compliance with applicable law.”

Comments