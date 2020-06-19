PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Public Schools will get together a team to review the district’s suspension policy that affects K-2 students.

In December of 2017, the PPS school board approved a change that would ban suspensions for nonviolent infractions.

Now after the first full school year with the moratorium in place, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Hamlet announced a “Suspension Ban Review Team” will evaluate the ban and look into potentially expanding it to older students.

“We know that the ways students are disciplined in school impact their connection to their school community and access to instruction, and while we have seen significant declines in suspension rates, a disparity remains in the rate of suspension of our African American students,” said Superintendent Hamlet in a press release Friday.

When the board approved the ban, African-American children and students with disabilities faced the most suspensions the previous year. Children in Pre-K through second grade in the district missed 800 days.

“We know that expertise exists in our community that can inform our work to implement discipline practices that are appropriate and fair. We must evaluate the impacts of the current moratorium for the possible expansion to higher grade levels,” said Superintendent Hamlet.

The district notes the overall suspension rate since Superintendent Hamlet’s arrival decreased from 16.1 percent in 2015-16 to 10.2 percent this school year.