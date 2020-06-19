PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Buildings in Pittsburgh are lighting up for Pride Month.
The City-County Building and Highmark building were photographed Thursday night lit up in the colors of the rainbow.
On Twitter, the City of Pittsburgh says the pride flag is flying alongside the American and Pittsburgh flags.
Yesterday, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto proposed the creation of a permanent LGBTQIA+ Commission within the city.
In a statement, Peduto said, “The City of Pittsburgh has long been a leader in protecting and preserving LGBTQIA+ rights, but our city, state and country still have a long way to go. Placing this commission into City Code will re-emphasize our commitment to fighting for the human rights deserved by all.”
Glowing With PGH Pride: The City County Building and Fifth Avenue Place are lit up in 🌈 colors for #LGBTQ #PrideMonth @KDKA pic.twitter.com/65pbfUDA6Z
— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) June 19, 2020
June is LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States.
