PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Buildings in Pittsburgh are lighting up for Pride Month.

The City-County Building and Highmark building were photographed Thursday night lit up in the colors of the rainbow.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

On Twitter, the City of Pittsburgh says the pride flag is flying alongside the American and Pittsburgh flags.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)

Yesterday, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto proposed the creation of a permanent LGBTQIA+ Commission within the city.

In a statement, Peduto said, “The City of Pittsburgh has long been a leader in protecting and preserving LGBTQIA+ rights, but our city, state and country still have a long way to go. Placing this commission into City Code will re-emphasize our commitment to fighting for the human rights deserved by all.”

June is LGBTQ Pride Month in the United States.

