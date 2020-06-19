PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The maker of two popular children’s cough medicines has recalled both of them.
GSK Consumer Healthcare has issued a voluntary recall for “Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM,” and “Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough.”
The manufacturer says the recall is due to potential overdose risks.
The wrong size dosing cups were put in the packages, which could cause parents to put too much medicine in the cup.
The recalled products include:
Children’s Robitussin® Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM (4oz)
NDC 0031-8760-12
Lot: 02177 (Exp. Jan. 2022)
Lot: 02178 (Exp. Jan. 2022)
Children’s Dimetapp® Cold and Cough (8oz)
NDC 0031-2234-19
Lot: CL8292 (Exp. Sep. 2021)
They were distributed nationwide between Feb. 5, 2020 and June 3, 2020 within the United States.
For more information on the recalled products, visit the FDA’s website by clicking this link.
