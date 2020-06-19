WILKINSBURG (KDKA) – Two men and a woman were killed in an overnight shooting in Wilkinsburg.

According to Allegheny County Police, at just before 1:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the 1400 block of Coal Street where they found two victims – an adult man and woman dead from gunshot wounds.

A few blocks up the road, a third victim, an adult man, was found dead in Hunter Park.

All three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are currently inspecting a black Cadillac car that is connected to the scene on Coal Street.

A pickup truck is near the scene in Hunter Park and appeared to have been hit by multiple gunshots.

Police are searching for a black man, wearing a light blue shirt and khaki pants. They’re also searching for a blue Pontiac G-6 car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

