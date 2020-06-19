PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a single-car crash killed a young couple and their 2-year-old son, dozens gathered in Allegheny Commons Park to remember.

Twenty-four-year-old Dominick Hall and 25-year-old Lynika Barron died when Hall lost control of the car and crashed along Beaver Avenue on Saturday in Chateau.

Hall and a dog inside the car were pronounced dead at the scene, while Barron was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Hall and Barron’s son, Kingsley Hall, was taken to the hospital on Saturday in critical condition but died on Wednesday from his injuries, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

A spokesperson from Allegheny Health Network confirmed on Friday that Dominick worked at Allegheny General Hospital.

Friday’s vigil was planned by Dominick’s coworkers.

“He and his family were definitely loved,” said Kendray Mathews, one of the event’s organizers. “Definitely loved a lot.”

Photos of the young family were abundant at the event, which included prayer and a balloon release.

“It’s just a beautiful thing to see everybody come together, reunite,” said Hall’s sister, Latoya Hall. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

Those in attendance painted the young couple as full of love for each other and their son, especially pointing to Dominick’s kind heart and fun spirit.

Amanda Thomas, another one of the event’s organizers and Dominick’s coworker at Allegheny General, remembered dancing with him at work.

“He was always playing music, always laughing, always dancing,” she said. “He was just a very, very joyful person.”

After the vigil, family and friends set up a small memorial at the crash site.