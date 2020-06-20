Comments
2 People Flown To Hospital Following Crash Involving Police Vehicle
Jefferson Hills Police Officer Dies From Injuries Sustained In June 3 Crash
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Jefferson Hills Police officer killed in a head-on collision was laid to rest in Elizabeth on Saturday.
Dale Provins was on-duty when a pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with his patrol vehicle.
Provins was a 15-year veteran of the Jefferson Hills Police Department and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
