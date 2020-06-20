GEORGE FLOYD LATEST:Antwon Rose Remembered 2 Years After Shooting In East Pittsburgh
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – The Jefferson Hills Police officer killed in a head-on collision was laid to rest in Elizabeth on Saturday.

    • Dale Provins was on-duty when a pickup truck crossed the center line and collided with his patrol vehicle.

    Provins was a 15-year veteran of the Jefferson Hills Police Department and also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

